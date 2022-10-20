Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 1:12PM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Arco and Shoshone Desert areas from near Craters of the
Moon through Mud Lake.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Blow dust may reduce visibility,
especially near recently turn fields and known problem areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

