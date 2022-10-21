Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 3:36AM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and Craters
of the Moon NM.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility,
especially near recently turn fields and known problem areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.