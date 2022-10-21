Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 3:36AM MDT until October 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially near recently turn fields and known problem areas. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph expected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.