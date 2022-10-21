Winter Storm Warning issued October 21 at 2:05PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times above 7000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 7000 feet, except 8 to 14

inches above 7000 feet and across ridge tops and passes. Winds

could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Caribou Range and Bear River Range including

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over

mountain passes where blowing snow is possible.

* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters

should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for

hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.