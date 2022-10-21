Winter Storm Warning issued October 21 at 2:30PM MDT until October 23 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Lower snow totals of one half
inch to 3 inches at lower elevations, including Salmon, from
Saturday night through Sunday.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Prepare for slick road
conditions and reduced visibility during periods of moderate to
heavy snow.
* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters
should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for
hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.