Winter Storm Warning issued October 21 at 2:30PM MDT until October 23 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Lower snow totals of one half

inch to 3 inches at lower elevations, including Salmon, from

Saturday night through Sunday.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Prepare for slick road

conditions and reduced visibility during periods of moderate to

heavy snow.

* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters

should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for

hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.