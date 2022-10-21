Winter Storm Warning issued October 21 at 3:12AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation expected to start as snow

over Teton Pass. The heaviest snow will occur tonight and

Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.