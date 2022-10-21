Winter Storm Warning issued October 21 at 3:56AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 7000 feet, except 8 to 14
inches across ridge tops and passes. Locally higher totals in
excess of 14 inches above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high
as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Caribou Range and Bear River Range including Emigration
Summit.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
mountain passes where blowing snow is possible.
* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters
should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for
hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.