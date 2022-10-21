Winter Storm Warning issued October 21 at 3:59PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation expected to start as snow
over Teton Pass. The heaviest snow will occur through Saturday
morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.