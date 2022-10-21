Winter Weather Advisory issued October 21 at 3:12AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Saturday.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will be near 8000 ft at the
beginning of this event, dropping below 6000 ft by Saturday
evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.