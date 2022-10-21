Winter Weather Advisory issued October 21 at 3:59PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will be near 8000 ft at the

beginning of this event, dropping below 6000 ft by Saturday

evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.