Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 11:04PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.