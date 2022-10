Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 1:14PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly

above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Central Mountains above 7000 feet, Galena

Summit, and Stanley Basin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over

mountain passes where blowing snow is possible.

* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters

should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for

hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.