Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 1:14PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly
above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Idaho Central Mountains above 7000 feet, Galena
Summit, and Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
mountain passes where blowing snow is possible.
* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters
should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for
hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.