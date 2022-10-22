Skip to Content
today at 8:08 PM
Published 1:14 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 1:14PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches, up to 8 inches on ridge tops. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Caribou Range and Bear River Range including
Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
mountain passes where blowing snow is possible.

* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters
should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for
hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

