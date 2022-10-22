Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 2:29AM MDT until October 23 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 7000 feet, except 8 to 14
inches above 7000 feet and across ridge tops and passes. Winds
could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Island Park, Centennial Mountains, and Big Hole
Mountains including Monida Pass, Targhee Pass, and Pine Creek
Pass.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times with areas of
blowing snow across mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters
should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for
hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.