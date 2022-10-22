Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 3:57PM MDT until October 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.