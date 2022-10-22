Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 3:59AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches above 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph today.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts will be variable in the

lower elevations, with 3 to 6 inches expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.