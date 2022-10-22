Skip to Content
today at 10:56 AM
Published 3:59 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 3:59AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches above 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph today.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts will be variable in the
lower elevations, with 3 to 6 inches expected.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

