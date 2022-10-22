Winter Storm Warning issued October 22 at 3:59AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph this morning.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will occur through this

morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.