Winter Storm Warning issued October 23 at 1:38AM MDT until October 23 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park, Centennial Mountains, and Big Hole

Mountains including Monida Pass, Targhee Pass, and Pine Creek

Pass.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times with areas of

blowing snow across mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters

should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for

hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.