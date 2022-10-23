Winter Storm Warning issued October 23 at 1:38AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusts as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Caribou Range and Bear River Range including
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
mountain passes where blowing snow is possible.
* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…Backcountry enthusiasts and hunters
should be prepared for wintry conditions and the potential for
hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.