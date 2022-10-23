Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 9:08AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.