Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 9:08AM MDT until October 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.