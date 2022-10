This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches on the north end of

the valley near Alpine, and 1 to 2 inches near Afton and

Thayne.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Late this evening through around 8 AM Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect slick roads with low visibility

tonight through the Tuesday morning commute.