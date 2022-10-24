Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 2:32PM MDT until October 25 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
over Teton Pass through the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.