Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 3:14AM MDT until October 25 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
over Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass through the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.