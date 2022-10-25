Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 3:14AM MDT until October 25 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility

over Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass through the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.