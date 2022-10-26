Special Weather Statement issued October 26 at 4:27AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

A strong cold front will move through this morning from west to

east from Burley to the Wyoming line. Expect a rain/snow mix in

valleys generally below 5000 feet. A line of showers will move

through this morning along the cold front. A snow squall with low

visibility and strong winds is possible along the cold front.

One of the highest impacts will be strong cross winds around 45

to 50 mph from downslope winds along I-84 near Idahome and Yale

mainly this afternoon behind the cold front. Winds over 40 mph is

likely for ridgetops across the Albion mountains and Southern

Hills as well. Also, look for 2 to 4 inches of snow for the

Albion mountains, mainly in the morning.

For snow, the highest, most impactful snow, will be across the

Eastern Highlands including the Big Hole mountains, the Carbiou

Range, and the Wasatch mountains this afternoon. Look for 4 to 7

inches of snow. Pine Creek pass and Emigration pass will be the

most impacted areas with around 4 to 5 inches of snow.