Special Weather Statement issued October 26 at 5:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 533 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located north of Spencer
to Monida Pass.
Locations impacted include…
Monida Pass and Humphrey.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.