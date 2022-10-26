Special Weather Statement issued October 26 at 5:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 533 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located north of Spencer

to Monida Pass.

Locations impacted include…

Monida Pass and Humphrey.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.