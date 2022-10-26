Special Weather Statement issued October 26 at 6:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Heavy snow is ending over Monida Pass. Isolated slick spots will
remain possible through the evening.
Locations impacted include…
Monida Pass and Humphrey.
