Special Weather Statement issued October 26 at 7:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A band of heavy snow may create slushy conditions on area roads
including Interstate 15 and 86 through 9 PM. Expect slushy and slick
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,
Shelley, Inkom, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle
Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall
Townsite, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam
Lodge, Groveland and Basalt.
Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying
travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.