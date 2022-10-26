Special Weather Statement issued October 26 at 9:32AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the mountains; 1

to 2 inches in the valleys. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph in open

areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, the Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges, and the Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…Today and tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect slick roads over mountain passes

today and tonight. Visibilities may become low at times.