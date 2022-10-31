Special Weather Statement issued October 31 at 2:16PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

A weather system will take shape over the Pacific Northwest

Tuesday and gradually move into the Great Basin by Thursday. A few

warm and windy days are in store for western and central Wyoming

before winter conditions return.

The slow-moving nature of this storm enables warm, gusty

southwest wind to occur region-wide Tuesday. Wind speeds of 15 to

25 mph with gusts around 35 mph will be common Tuesday afternoon,

although higher speeds are likely from eastern Sweetwater County

to Natrona County. Tuesday high temperatures top out in the upper

50s to near 70, which is about 7 to 12 degrees above normal.

A cold front pushes into far west Wyoming late Tuesday night with

mountain snow becoming widespread by sunrise. Snowfall continues

in the west through the day, but accumulations are expected to be

mainly confined to the mountains. To the east of the Continental

Divide, the warm and windy conditions persist until a cold front

pushes into the region Wednesday evening. By sunrise Thursday,

widespread light snow is anticipated to be underway. Accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches are forecast through Thursday afternoon with the

potential for higher amounts in a ribbon from Lander to Casper.

The snow, in combination with gusty northeast wind of 15 to 25

mph, could have travel impacts, especially Thursday morning.

Stay tuned for the latest information about this evolving storm.

Snowfall totals and locations of heaviest snow may certainly

change over the coming few days.