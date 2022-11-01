High Wind Warning issued November 1 at 1:41PM MDT until November 2 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,

Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,

and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power

outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust could severely limit

visibility for drivers, especially along portions of Interstate

84 from the Utah border to the Interstate 86 interchange…and

Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls to Roberts.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.