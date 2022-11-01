High Wind Warning issued November 1 at 3:03AM MDT until November 2 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace,
Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages.
Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust could severely limit
visibility for drivers, especially along portions of I-84 and
I-15 near Roberts.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.