Special Weather Statement issued November 1 at 2:56AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Southwest wind increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. 1 to 3 inches of snow possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park and the Tetons.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel may become difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers. Roads may

become snow covered and slick Wednesday morning.