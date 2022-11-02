High Wind Warning issued November 2 at 3:48AM MDT until November 2 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.