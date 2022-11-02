Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 3:48AM MDT until November 2 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook,
Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may limit visibilities
especially along I 15 north of Idaho Falls near Roberts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.