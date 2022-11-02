Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 6:05AM MDT until November 2 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

