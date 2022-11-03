Winter Storm Warning issued November 3 at 6:12PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10
to 16 inches possible over the south. Snowfall at Mammoth and
in the Lamar Valley will total 3 to 6 inches. West wind
gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of
the park could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall
between late Friday evening and midday Saturday.
If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare
for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility.
Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost.
Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.