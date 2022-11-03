Winter Storm Warning issued November 3 at 6:12PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 18

to 24 inches. West wind gusting 35 to 45 mph, especially in

exposed areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall

between late Friday evening and midday Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. If you are planning outdoor

recreation, prepare for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and

low visibility. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become

disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.