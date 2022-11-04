High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 1:47PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls…Rexburg…St Anthony…INL and Craters

of the Moon. This also includes I 15 from Idaho Falls

northward.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,

and outbuildings is expected, along with potential power

outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and reduced visibility,

especially along I 15 north of Idaho Falls, is expected.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.