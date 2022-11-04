Special Weather Statement issued November 4 at 4:58AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Patchy freezing fog with rapidly changing visibility to
under a quarter mile.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Pass.
* WHEN…Now until around 10 AM
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are below freezing which
could result in fog depositing some ice on exposed surfaces.
Motorists are urged to slow down, use low beam headlights when
fog is encountered, and be aware some black ice could be present
on area roadways.