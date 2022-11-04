Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 1:47PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. The strongest winds will be across portions of the
Snake Plain and Magic Valley. Gusts over 50 mph are possible
along I 84 near Yale and also along Idaho 33 between Rexburg
and the Teton Valley.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Dubois, Spencer, Edie
School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and reduced visibility is
possible, especially in recently plowed areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.