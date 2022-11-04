Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:37PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of 12 to 20

inches with spotty amounts near 25 inches are likely. For Swan

Valley, 4 to 8 inches is expected. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph, especially in the mountains.

* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Emigration

Summit, and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are

expected, even with snow being wet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.