Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:37PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of 12 to 20
inches with spotty amounts near 25 inches are likely. For Swan
Valley, 4 to 8 inches is expected. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph, especially in the mountains.
* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Emigration
Summit, and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
expected, even with snow being wet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.