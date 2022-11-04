Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:37PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of 10 to 20

inches with spotty higher amounts near 25 inches closer to the

ridgetop. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected for the

Stanley Basin. Winds gusting over 50 mph, especially at

highest elevations.

* WHERE…Stanley, Clayton, Banner Summit, and the Frank Church

of No Return Wilderness.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are

expected, even with snow being wet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.