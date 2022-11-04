Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:37PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of 10 to 20
inches with spotty higher amounts near 25 inches closer to the
ridgetop. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected for the
Stanley Basin. Winds gusting over 50 mph, especially at
highest elevations.
* WHERE…Stanley, Clayton, Banner Summit, and the Frank Church
of No Return Wilderness.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
expected, even with snow being wet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.