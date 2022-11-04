Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:53AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Isolated amounts near a foot possible near Moran

Junction. South to southwest winds gusting as high as 30 to 40

mph mainly in open areas.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between

late this evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry enthusiasts

can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and

hypothermia can set in quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

