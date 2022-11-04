Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:53AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow and significant blowing snow. Total
snow accumulations of 14 to 18 inches. Isolated amounts to
around 2 feet in the Teton Range. West winds gusting 35 to 45
mph, especially in exposed areas.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible over
Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Whiteout conditions are
expected at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between
late this evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry enthusiasts
can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and
hypothermia can set in quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.