Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:53AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow and significant blowing snow. Total

snow accumulations of 14 to 18 inches. Isolated amounts to

around 2 feet in the Teton Range. West winds gusting 35 to 45

mph, especially in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible over

Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Whiteout conditions are

expected at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between

late this evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry enthusiasts

can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and

hypothermia can set in quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.