Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:53AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10

to 16 inches possible over the south. Snowfall at Mammoth and

in the Lamar Valley will total 3 to 6 inches. West wind

gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of

the park could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between

late this evening and midday Saturday.

If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare

for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility.

Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost.

Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.