Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:53AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow and significant blowing snow.

Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches north, and 4 to 8

inches south. West winds gusting 35 to 45 mph, especially in

exposed areas.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The combination of snow and wind will greatly reduce

visibility to whiteout conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between

late this evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry enthusiasts

can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and

hypothermia can set in quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.