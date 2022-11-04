Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 1:53AM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Isolated higher amounts to a foot possible near Alpine.
Southwest to west winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph mainly
in open areas.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall between
late this evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry enthusiasts
can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and
hypothermia can set in quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.