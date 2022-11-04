Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:01PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9

inches. Isolated amounts around a foot possible near Moran

Junction. South to southwest winds gusting around 35 mph,

mainly in open areas.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall

between late Friday evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry

enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.