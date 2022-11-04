Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:01PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

16 inches possible over the southern portion of Yellowstone.

Snowfall at Mammoth and in the Lamar Valley will total 2 to 5

inches. West wind gusting as high as 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of

the park could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall

between late Friday evening and midday Saturday.

If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare

for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility.

Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost.

Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.