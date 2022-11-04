Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:01PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow and significant blowing snow. Total
snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches over the north half of the
mountain ranges, and 4 to 8 inches in the south. West winds
gusting 35 to 45 mph, especially in exposed areas.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The combination of snow and wind will greatly reduce
visibility to whiteout conditions at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall
between late Friday evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry
enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.