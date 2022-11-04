Winter Storm Warning issued November 4 at 2:01PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow and significant blowing snow. Total

snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches over the north half of the

mountain ranges, and 4 to 8 inches in the south. West winds

gusting 35 to 45 mph, especially in exposed areas.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The combination of snow and wind will greatly reduce

visibility to whiteout conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is likely to fall

between late Friday evening and midday Saturday. Backcountry

enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.